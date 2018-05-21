BANGOR, Maine (KDKA) — When someone called the police to complain about a group of students blocking the street while taking prom photos, officers went to the scene — but not to tell them to move.

The Bangor Maine Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing two police officers posing in the middle of the street with a group of seven couples dressed up in their prom attire.

“What do you do when someone calls the cops about Hermon High School students blocking Bangor’s Exchange Street for a prom photo? Nothing,” the post said.

The Department joked one officer was wearing “a classy gun belt and black prom gloves” and the other was “sporting her best ballistic vest.”

Later that night, students from another high school apparently saw the photo and wanted to get one of their own.

Two male officers “tried to dab” as they posed with a large group of students on the dance floor at their prom.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]