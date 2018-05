LODI (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a stolen show goat.

The white female Boer goat was taken from the 14500 block of North Atkins Road in Lodi on Monday.

The national show goat, estimated to be worth about $7500, is pregnant

She has “JJL” tattooed in her right ear and “D80” tattooed in her left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (209) 468-4425.