WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have identified a suspect in the shooting that left a person hurt in West Sacramento on Monday.

The shooting happened near the 500 block of C Street a little after 12:30 p.m. A person with a gunshot wound was found at the scene; that person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators have since identified the suspect in the shooting as 19-year-old Sacramento resident Dupree Archie. A photo of the car he’s believed to have taken off in was also released on Tuesday – a white, 90s model Ford Thunderbird with the California license place number 7XJF623.

Police say Archie should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call authorities immediately.