SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A windy Wednesday is just a preview of the unsettled weather expected this Memorial Day weekend.

Thunderstorms rolled through the region early Wednesday and produced gusty winds in the Sierra.

Unsettled weather continues through early this weekend. Showers & thunderstorms expected to become more widespread Friday before warm & dry weather returns Sunday & Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1uMHVyzkCg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 23, 2018

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate wildly the next few days. National Weather Service forecasters say the high Sierra could even see snow come the start of the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s in Northern California. By Friday, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 70s.

Not much snow, only about 1-3 inches above the 7000’ level, is expected in the high country Friday through Saturday. However, conditions will be wet and slippery. Drivers should take precautions, and people with hiking or camping plans should come prepared.

Snow on Memorial Day weekend? There could be up to 1-3 inches of wet snow in the Sierra above 7000 feet from Friday to Saturday. Be prepared if planning to camp or hike at higher elevations. Some slippery driving conditions are possible at pass levels. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/S41lwZAJAP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 23, 2018

Temperatures will then start climbing back into the 70s and 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Come Memorial Day, temperatures are expected to hit the 90s.