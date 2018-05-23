  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lodi, Morada, san joaquin county

MORADA (CBS13) – A former Morada area motel notorious for blight has been red-tagged by authorities.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were recently driving by Ship’s Bell Motel this week and spotted something off – unsafe electrical wires draped over the motel.

As deputies soon found out, someone had set up their own electrical wiring in the motel.

Deputies found people living at the motel after it had been red-tagged. (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found people living at the motel after it had been red-tagged. (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

An outbuilding at the hotel had recently caught fire, knocking out water and electricity to the building.

Officials with the county’s health department red-tagged the building. But, on Tuesday, deputies went to check on the hotel again and found five people living inside the unsafe building. The five were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

The sheriff’s department asks residents to continue to report blighted and unsafe buildings in the county.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s