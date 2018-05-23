MORADA (CBS13) – A former Morada area motel notorious for blight has been red-tagged by authorities.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were recently driving by Ship’s Bell Motel this week and spotted something off – unsafe electrical wires draped over the motel.

As deputies soon found out, someone had set up their own electrical wiring in the motel.

An outbuilding at the hotel had recently caught fire, knocking out water and electricity to the building.

Officials with the county’s health department red-tagged the building. But, on Tuesday, deputies went to check on the hotel again and found five people living inside the unsafe building. The five were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

The sheriff’s department asks residents to continue to report blighted and unsafe buildings in the county.