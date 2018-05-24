  • CBS13On Air

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – The Fairfield couple facing charges after their 10 children were found living in a filthy home are facing more charges.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that they have added four counts of lewd acts on a child against Jonathan Allen.

Allen and Ina Rogers, the father and mother of the children, were arrested earlier in May. Ten children, ages 4 months to 12 years, were found living in squalor in a Fairfield home.

Prosecutors had already charged Allen and Rogers with child abuse. Authorities also said some of the children were allegedly tortured by their father.

The couple were arraigned on the new charges in court on Thursday. Allen and Rogers have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

