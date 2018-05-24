  • CBS13On Air

By Lisa Meadows
Filed Under:Earthquake, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — FEMA and the Red Cross have teamed up for a drill over the past three days preparing for mass evacuations of Californians to Arizona in the event of a massive California earthquake.

They have 1,000 volunteers posing as refugees and going to Phoenix to be processed. The plan is to see what works and what doesn’t.

If the event were to happen in the bay area, we could have hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to host areas for days. Two of these areas include the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys.

 

