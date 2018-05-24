CINCINNATI (CBS13) – It looks like Cincinnati is getting the remaining Major League Soccer expansion team.

The MLS Commissioner, Don Garber, is holding a live event and news conference in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 29. He will be joined by Carl H. Linder III, the majority owner and CEO of FC Cincinnati, Mayor John Cranley, and Jeff Berding, the President and General Manager of FC Cincinnati for a “special event” regarding Cincinnati’s soccer future.

Cincinnati was a finalist for expansion, along with Sacramento and Detroit.

Nashville was awarded a team in December. At the time, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Sacramento “has some things to finalize with their ownership group.”

In April Cincinnati City Council approved a stadium funding plan.

At one point Sacramento was considered a front-runner to get an expansion team. The Sacramento Republic FS currently plays in the USL.

Earlier this month the President and Founder of Sacramento Republic FC, Warren Smith, announced he was leaving the team to become a Senior Adviser to Energy FC- the USL franchise in Oklahoma City.