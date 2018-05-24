  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early morning hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian in south Sacramento.

The scene is on Stockton Boulevard, north of Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento police say a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car a little before 3 a.m. Thursday. She was later pronounced dead. The car and the driver has not been found.

Lanes of Stockton Boulevard were closed during the investigation, but the roadway has since been reopened.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s