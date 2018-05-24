SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early morning hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian in south Sacramento.

The scene is on Stockton Boulevard, north of Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento police say a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car a little before 3 a.m. Thursday. She was later pronounced dead. The car and the driver has not been found.

Lanes of Stockton Boulevard were closed during the investigation, but the roadway has since been reopened.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.