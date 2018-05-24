RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A woman was killed and a DUI suspect has been arrested after a crash in Rancho Cordova late Wednesday night.

The scene was near International Drive and S. White Rock Road.

Rancho Cordova police say officers responded just after 11 p.m. after callers reported a major car crash in the area. Officers spotted a man walking away from the scene and detained him; he was soon identified as a driver of one of the two cars involved in the crash.

Officers went up to the other car and found a woman unresponsive inside. Medics soon pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The man, a 41-year-old Stockton resident, was arrested after investigators suspected him of being drunk at the time of the crash. His name will be released once he is treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the woman killed.