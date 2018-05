SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Construction on the Tower Bridge is delayed until mid-July.

Work was supposed to start Monday to inspect and replace parts of the lifting mechanisms. However, Caltrans delayed the project. A spokesperson for West Sacramento did not give a new project timeline, nor provide a reason for the delay.

When work eventually does begin it will involve both one-lane and full bridge closures.

The Tower Bridge opened in 1935. It connects Old Sacramento to West Sacramento.