CROCKETT (KPIX) — A fiery crash involving a big rig carrying a load of pineapples crashed on Interstate 80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Friday, shutting down the eastbound lanes of the busy highway for several hours, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at around 1:22 a.m. The big rig careened out of control, overturning and bursting into flames.

The driver was pulled from the big rig by a Good Samaritan who took the driver to a safe location and provided CPR. He suffered serious injuries was taken to John Muir Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

The impact of the crash and the fire left the highway littered with debris and fuel. Caltrans crews said the cleanup would take hours and as of 5:30 a.m. only one lane was open.

The CHP was advising morning commute drivers to seek other routes. All eastbound lanes would likely not be open until 10 a.m. or later.