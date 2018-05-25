MANTECA (CBS13) — New development is taking place in several parts of Manteca, and the city is planning on even more construction projects in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 300 building permits have been issued, and that number is expected to climb as Manteca prepares for new businesses and families to move in.

Atherton Drive in Manteca is where a lot of the construction is taking place— new apartments, homes and coming soon the city will have a multi-million-dollar indoor water park.

Community leaders say Manteca has become a desirable city. It’s an affordable place, they say people can raise a family or a start a business.

“It’s still like an hour and a half to the Bay Area, or you can go to the beach, you can go to Yosemite. So, we’re pretty much in the middle of everything,” said Joann Beattie, executive director of the Manteca Chamber of Commerce.

Manteca city leaders have noticed an increase in people moving in. So, they have started to build just to prepare. New subdivisions, houses and new apartments are under construction.

“I am excited about it. I think, mainly it’s a positive thing. We are creating jobs for people who live here and I think that is great,” she said.

So far, nearly 300 building permits have been issued, worth about $100 million. Once, city leaders break ground on the Great Wolf Resort, a $150 million indoor water park next to Costco, they say those numbers will only increase.

“It’s fine for the people that like big cities, but I was born and raised in Modesto and I don’t like crowds. One of my boys and my grandson all moved to Idaho, they got out of here. We’re thinking about it too,” said resident, Larry Albers.

Albers has spent more than 40 years in Manteca, selling produce from his garden. He’s noticed all the construction and the increased traffic, an issue, city leaders are working to solve.

“I’m used to the one street roads and stuff, the two-lane roads are, this street here is so busy now it’s dangerous,” he said.

Construction on the new indoor water park is expected to begin this summer. It plans to officially open in 2020.