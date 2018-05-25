SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found along a river trail Friday morning.

The scene is near Riverside Boulevard and 35th Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene a little after 8 a.m. after a body was reportedly found.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man on the river trail.

The man has not been identified at this point. Authorities have not identified a cause of death, and it’s unclear how long the man’s body was there. Police are calling the incident a suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.