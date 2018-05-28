SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From the classic steam locomotive to the scenic horse and carriage, locals and tourists say a ride through Old Sacramento never gets, well, old.

“It’s the old school,” one girl said.

But this Memorial Day weekend, one iconic musical attraction has played its final note. The Sacramento Jazz Festival is now in the history books, 44 years after Verne Gore celebrated the very first festival back in 1974.

“They had 16 bands; it was wonderful. All downtown Sacramento, then it got bigger and bigger and I guess it lost its following,” he said.

Gore, now a train car attendant, remembers when organizers tried drumming up support, adding different musical genres from country to blues, even changing the name to the Dixieland Jazz Jubilee, but it didn’t generate enough interest or money.

Now, local performers are lining up on the boardwalk

“I wasn’t in it… but I’m in it now,” said Michael Williams who plays the tuba.

They’re determined to play on.

“You’re playing and the trains are going and the people are going and there’s life out here,” said Davey London playing the guitar.

Old Sacramento is still alive and well.