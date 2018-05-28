  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs

LAS VEGAS (AP) – This city means business when it comes to hockey and is stating its (lower) case – no capital letters.

In a shot at the Vegas Golden Knights’ opponent – the Washington Capitals – city officials are dispensing with capital letters on the official Twitter account.

The city posted a photo-shopped version of the famous Las Vegas sign with all lowercase letters on Friday and the message: “we’re serious about #nocaps! #goknightsgo.” Since then, the city has been tweeting in all lowercase letters. MGM resorts also joined the push on its Twitter account.

The campaign comes in response to the Washington Capitals’ “#ALLCAPS” social media push.

The expansion Golden Knights have made a startling run to the Stanley Cup Final and host Game 1 on Monday night.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s