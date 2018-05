SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s still no sign of a Natomas teen missing since Friday.

Vanessa Casey was last seen Friday night is considered at-risk.

The 16-year-old was last seen leaving for a walk from her Natomas-area home.

Her family thinks she could be with a man involved in prostitution. She could be in the area of Stockton Boulevard or Mack Road, family says.

Anyone who sees Casey or knows where she might be is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.