WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Monday’s Sacramento River Cats game had a big league feel as All-Star second baseman Joe Panik started his rehab assignment while Hunter Pence continued his.

Both Panik and Pence started the game for the AAA team- with Panik hitting in the leadoff spot and Pence batting 3rd.

Panik, who underwent thumb surgery at the end of April, started the game with a line drive single to center. Two singles followed and Panik ended up scoring on a sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old walked in the 2nd inning. His 3rd and final at-bat came in the bottom of the 5th inning when he hit a fly ball to left.

Pence, who started his rehab assignment May 11, went 1 for 4 on the afternoon. Hit hit came on a single in the 1st. Pence hit ground out in the 3rd, the 5th, and the 8th.

The River Cats lost the Albuquerque 4-2. The two teams play again Tuesday at 12:05 pm.