FBI Asking Everyone To Reboot Your Router Right Now To Stop HackersThe FBI is asking everyone to reboot their routers immediately.

Kill List Found At School Has Mira Loma High Parents On EdgeParents at the Sacramento high school say they're not happy with the school's response to the list that was found by a student.

Reminder: Starbucks Closing All Company-Owned Stores TuesdayStarbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking in an effort to restore its tarnished diversity-friendly image.

Missing Natomas Girl, 16, Considered At-RiskThere’s still no sign of a Natomas teen missing since Friday.

Sacramento Police Investigating Deadly Shooting On Mack RoadA man has been shot and killed in an Apartment complex on Mack Road.

USS Arizona Memorial In Pearl Harbor Now Closed Indefinitely Due To DamageDamage to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu was worse than expected and it will remain closed indefinitely, officials said.

Body Of Missing Fisherman Found Near Port Of West SacramentoThe coroner's office has yet to officially confirm the man's identity, but police say they are fairly certain the body is that of a 54-year-old fisherman, Paul Beverly of Oakland.

They Weren't Going To Play The National Anthem Before A Softball Game, So Fans Started SingingOrganizers had played the anthem before the first game and didn't plan to do it again.

Sprouts Hiring 140 Full And Part-Time Positions For New Lodi StoreMore than 100 jobs are up for grabs at a new grocery store set to open soon in Lodi.

Suspect Breaks Into Modesto Home, Kills Dog A family is now offering a $4,000 reward after someone broke into their house and killed their dog.