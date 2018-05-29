SAN QUENTIN – Scott Peterson had a new mugshot taken in early May at San Quentin.

The 45-year-old is on death row for murdering his wife, Laci, and unborn son in 2002.

Conner would be 15 now if his father hadn’t murdered his mother on Christmas Eve when she was 8 months pregnant.

Inmates are typically photographed every 5 years or when there is a distinct change in physical appearance, according to the California Department of Corrections handbook. Peterson’s last mugshot was taken in 2011.