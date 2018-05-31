New details on how police tracked down the alleged East Area Rapist and arrested him are expected to be released in unsealed court documents on Friday.

A judge made that decision this evening after hours in a closed session with the defense, prosecution and an attorney for the media.

As attorneys battle over what should be public in search warrant and affidavit details, new court documents already public are giving an outline of what to expect.

One document, filed by DeAngelo’s attorney, describes the affidavit as containing “a list of evidence items that could link the defendant to the crimes.”

That document also shows the affidavit will provide only a brief account of investigators use of DNA in the case.

It reads: “The DNA process leading to defendant as a suspect was described in one sentence.”

And

“The description of follow-up DNA work was equally brief and stated only routine procedures.”

The judge assigned to the case told the court he is going line by line over the documents with prosecutors and the defense to determine what the public has the right to see.

DeAngelo’s defense has argued it is too early in the case to unseal what is now confidential information.

Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel says scrutiny over this case will be unparalleled.

“It’s probably the biggest case in the history of California, and I think easily so,” Reichel said.

He says the judge is going to consider unsealing details that will help educate the public.

“We want to know how was this person able to avoid capture for 40 years? I mean, we can learn from that,” Reichel said.

The judge has set another court date for Friday at 1:30 p.m. on this matter.

He is expected to release some portion of the documents after that hearing.