  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento is getting bigger.

Organizers announced on Friday that the annual event will be expanding to two days. This year’s event will run from Sept. 28-29.

Vendors and other community groups from all over the local region take over Capitol Mall to celebrate the region’s farm-to-fork lifestyle.

The band Dawes will be headlining the music part of the festival on Saturday, organizers also announced. The Wood Brothers, Logan Brill and The Idea Team will be playing on the new Friday edition of the festival.

The festival, which was established in 2013, keeps growing each year. Organizers estimated that about 60,000 people went to the 2017 edition of the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s