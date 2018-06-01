SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento is getting bigger.

Organizers announced on Friday that the annual event will be expanding to two days. This year’s event will run from Sept. 28-29.

Vendors and other community groups from all over the local region take over Capitol Mall to celebrate the region’s farm-to-fork lifestyle.

The band Dawes will be headlining the music part of the festival on Saturday, organizers also announced. The Wood Brothers, Logan Brill and The Idea Team will be playing on the new Friday edition of the festival.

The festival, which was established in 2013, keeps growing each year. Organizers estimated that about 60,000 people went to the 2017 edition of the event.