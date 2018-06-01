TURLOCK – A community fundraiser in Turlock helped a 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes, get a service dog.

Now she wants to return the favor and help others including her best friend who is also battling the same chronic condition.

Almost two years ago, the community of Turlock came together to raise thousands of dollars so Ellie Hart, 10, who was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes could have a service dog.

“We couldn’t believe all the people that just gave, and poured their hearts out to us and we had never experienced anything like that before, and we have never asked for it and it just happened,” said mom, Emily Hart.

Poppy, a yellow lab trained to alert when Hart has either high or low blood sugar levels.

“So, what happens is she will either bark, lick or paw, and usually with lows she alerts like if I’m dropping she will alert and she will alert at about 80 to like 170,” she said.

Now the 10-year-old wants to pay it forward. Hart and her family have been organizing fundraisers so her best friend, Peyton Bruce, another 10-year-old with the same condition, can afford to have a service dog of her own.

“I wanted to do this fundraiser because poppy has made some a great impact on my life and I feel like that I want to help someone else out,” she said.

Bruce was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes at the age of six. Like Hart, her body produces little to no insulin and may affect major organs over time.

“Well, it’s hard and you don’t have as much freedom as you would because sometimes I don’t get to go on play dates, or sleepovers with friends because I can go really high, and my mom if I was going high or low, my mom would have to come and make sure my numbers are okay,” said Bruce.

The family says service dogs like Poppy do help in maintaining a kid’s blood sugar level, which can dramatically reduce the risk of complications. It’s also bringing them hope of living a normal life.

“I’m grateful because you’re helping me,” said Bruce.

The family is accepting donations through its You Caring website. They are working to raise at $25,000.