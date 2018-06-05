ELECTION RESULTS:See the full 2018 California Primary Election results
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A motorcyclist who was struck by a truck driver making an illegal U-turn is expected to live after a nurse saved his life, police said on Tuesday.

Investigators say the motorcyclist had no pulse after the crash, but was revived thanks in part to a nurse who was a bystander.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday on Antelope Road near Auburn Boulevard. Witnesses say the truck jumped tried to jump the lanes to the eastbound side and struck a motorcyclist traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist was left in the road with no pulse. Several passersby came to help, including a registered nurse who began CPR. First responders arrived later and the man was revived and taken to the hospital.

The motorcyclist is in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

