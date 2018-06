Oliver Luck Leaves NCAA To Become XFL CommissionerHe said the XFL presents an opportunity to reimagine football, from how it is played to how it is delivered and consumed by fans.

Warriors, Cavaliers Say They're Not Going To White HouseStephen Curry and LeBron James spoke their minds last year. They have not changed their minds this year.

NBA Playoff Talk Turns To Trump And White House VisitsLeBron James knows for certain that this year's NBA champion, be it the Cavaliers or Warriors, will not visit the White House.

Trump To NFL: 'No Escaping To Locker Rooms' During AnthemThe White House says the Eagles reached out to reschedule the event after citing that many players would not be in attendance.