SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg laid out his vision for economic growth Thursday in a press conference filled with many business leaders and dignitaries.

Steinberg announced his plan, calling for more innovation, advanced industry jobs, affordable housing, and a boost to public safety resources. The mayor proposed to extend Measure U, a tax that helps restore and protect city services, from a half-cent to a full cent.

“We have a choice, we either lead together. or we simply hope for the best. If being a catalyst with business and labor in the community to create more high wage jobs and industries is not a core mission, it must become one,” Steinberg said.

The press conference focused on Sacramento communities in need and featured the motto #ALLINSAC to promote unity across neighborhoods. Steinberg emphasized the need for equal opportunity across Sacramento.

“Every advantage, every opportunity that easily exists for some neighborhoods, for some people — must also exist for all neighborhoods, for all our people,” Steinberg said.

City councilman Jay Schenirer attended the event and noted that the extension of Measure U would benefit Oak Park, a community he represents.

“Do we want to hope for the best or do we want to chart our own future?” Schenirer said. “Going to a penny, being able to invest in ourselves, our young people, that’s charting our own future, That’s the direction I would like to go.”

The mayor hopes to have the measure on the November ballot for voters to decide. The Sacramento City Council is set to discuss the extension on June 12.