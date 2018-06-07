STOCKTON – One year ago, several businesses along Stockton’s Miracle Mile were given a Notice to Vacate after city inspectors say the property they rented from had a long list of fire and building code violations.

Some of the store’s loyal customers came together on the anniversary of the shutdown to show the city, they want action, and they want those businesses back.

Andrew Verduzco spent a lot of time at Empresso Coffee on Pacific Avenue, meeting new people and contributing to the local economy. He remembers the moment it all changed.

“I was actually in here having coffee when the city came in with their attorney, the fire department came in and they served the owners with papers, that he had to shut the place down due to code violations,” he said.

One year ago, the city gave nine businesses along the miracle mile three days to vacate. Inspectors cited an array of fire and building code violations. It’s an order owner Christopher Bennitt has disagreed with from the beginning and so have a lot of other people.

“If you can see around the area here, it’s not cleaned up, you know the business owners will keep this clean every day and there is no foot traffic here. This place was bustling all the time and I think this was kind of the cornerstone,” said Verduzco.

Representatives for Bennitt say their client has cooperated with the city. He even hired three independent licensed design professionals to bring the facility up to code, but there have been hurdles that resulted in Bennitt suing just as the city filed a court action seeking to place the building into receivership.

“We want to stay optimistic but as time keeps going by and the city isn’t just working with him, we wish they would at least let some of the work start, every day that is not, the building just getting worse and worse,” said Rosann Burke, co-owner, Empresso Coffee.

Most of the businesses have moved to new locations, but for loyal customers like Kevin Harkin it’s left more than an empty spot in this block.

“You had a restaurant, you had a bar, you had the beauty shop here, it would be nice for this part of the miracle mile to be happening again,” he said.

A judge heard from both sides of that petition to place the building in receivership. A city spokesperson said the goal is to expedite making the property safe and returning those businesses. A ruling on how to move forward will be made in the near future.

We’ll keep track of the court proceedings and bring you an update.