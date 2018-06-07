LODI (CBS 13) – A 15-year-old is in custody after a shooting in a Wal-Mart parking lot on June 2. The juvenile fired a single shot at an occupied vehicle in the reportedly busy parking lot around 3:50 p.m, according to Lodi police.

The police identified the teen and arrested him on Monday for attempted homicide, multiple gang enhancements, and firearm charges. Due to his age, the suspect’s name has been withheld. He has been booked into Juvenile Hall.

The Lodi Police Department shared via Facebook that they responded to the call on the ground and in the air with the first deployment of their drone, called the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). The UAS assisted officers in the search for the shooting suspects south of the parking lot.

Despite the patrol’s efforts, the suspects were not located immediately after the call, fleeing the area before the units could get in their perimeter positions.