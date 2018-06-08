SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A dozen wildfires that were part of a California firestorm in October have been tied to utility lines.

Cal Fire released the causes of 12 fires in addition to four more fires it previously disclosed last month.

Eight of the 12 fires have been referred to county district attorneys for review.

Redwood Fire (Mendocino County) 35,623 acres 543 structures destroyed 9 civilian fatalities Cause: Tree or parts of trees falling onto PG&E power lines

(Mendocino County) Sulphur Fire (Lake County 2,207 acres 162 structures destroyed Cause: PG&E owned power pole failed, lines and equipment coming in contact with ground Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

(Lake County Cherokee Fire (Butte County) 8,417 acres 6 structures destroyed Cause: Tree limbs coming in contact with PG&E power lines

(Butte County) 37 fire (Sonoma County) 1,660 acres 3 structures destroyed Cause: Electrical and associated with PG&E distribution lines in the area

(Sonoma County) Blue Fire (Humboldt County) 20 acres Cause: PG&E power line conductor separated from connector and fell to ground. Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

(Humboldt County) Pocket Fire (Sonoma County) 17,357 acres 6 structures Cause: Broken oak tree contacted PG&E power lines Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

(Sonoma County) Atlas Fire (Napa County) 51,624 acres 6 fatalities 783 structures destroyed Cause: Fire started in two locations A large limb broke from a tree, contacted PG&E power line A tree fell on the same line. Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

Fires that merged in Sonoma and Napa counties, burning 56,556 acres combined, 1,355 structures and killing three people:

Norrbom Fire Cause: Tree fell and came into contact with power lines. Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

Adobe Fire Cause: Eucalyptus tree falling into power line. Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

Partrick Fire Cause: Oak tree falling into power lines. Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

Pythian Fire Cause: Downed power line after PG&E tried to re-energize the line Note: Investigation passed on to district attorney’s office for review

Nuns Fire Cause: Broken top of a tree came in contact with a power line.



Cal Fire previously released the cause of four other wildfires on May 25, saying PG&E could have done more to prevent three of those fires. No deaths were reported in those four fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.