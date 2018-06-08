DAVIS (CBS13) – Expect residual delays along the Capitol Corridor after a train derailment in Davis early Friday morning.

The incident happened near the Davis Amtrak station.

There is currently no Capitol Corridor Service to or from Davis station, due to a freight train derailment. — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) June 8, 2018

Union Pacific officials say, around 4 a.m., one car on an eastbound freight train derailed on the tracks.

No one was injured in the derailment.

Commuter traffic on the Capitol Corridor was affected as service was stopped to allow crews to remove the derailed car. Service has since resumed, but Capitol Corridor officials say to expect residual delays up to 20 minutes.

It’s unclear, at this point, why the train derailed.