A hit and run late Thursday night left a woman on the road, and the vehicle responsible nowhere to be found.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Moffat Blvd. and S. Powers Ave in Manteca. Officers found a 34-year-old female down in the roadway, but the responsible vehicle had already fled the scene.

The victim was treated by Manteca emergency personnel and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers have not been able to locate the responsible vehicle. It is described as a red small, older box-shaped vehicle.

The Manteca Police Department asks that anyone with information on the collision or vehicle contact the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.