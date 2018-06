SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are battling a grass fire in North Sacramento early Monday afternoon.

The scene is along West Elkhorn Boulevard and Power Line Road.

Grass fire West Elkhorn Blvd / Power Inn Rd. Approximately 25+acres burning. No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/aCONoSmWj6 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 11, 2018

Sacramento Fire officials say about 156 acres burned in the fire. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

More than 50 firefighters were at the scene.

Copter 1 from @metrofirepio making water drops on the fire West Elk horn / Power line Rd. pic.twitter.com/p4W84Lhnot — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 11, 2018

It’s not known, at this point, what caused the fire.