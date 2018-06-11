STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old woman in Stockton over the weekend.

Stockton police say, just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area near West and Hammer lanes to investigate a report of a person shot. An injured woman was soon found on the sidewalk.

Medics soon pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

SPD NEWS: HOMICIDE ARREST Early this morning, SPD homicide detectives arrested Alexes Daniel Corrales, 20, in connection to the June 9, 2018 shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in the area of West Ln and Hammer Ln. Corrales has been booked into the S.J. Co Jail for homicide. pic.twitter.com/0jBAEskTT6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 11, 2018

The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office has since identified the woman as 22-year-old Lodi resident Celina Victoria Ramirez.

Monday, Stockton police announced that detectives had made an arrest in the case. Alexes Daniel Corrales, 20, has been arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Corrales is facing homicide charges.

It is still unclear, at this point in the investigation, what led up to Ramirez being shot.