SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Families from as far as Trinity, Shasta, and Orange counties came to Sacramento State on Saturday for an event aimed at solving missing-persons cases.

Missing in California, organized by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, brought together local and area law enforcement, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and various other organizations to pool resources and hopefully solve cases gone cold.

Families of the missing were encouraged to bring pictures, documents, tips and evidence to present to attending detectives.

Missing in California was created for people like Nancy Galloway. Her son, Troy Galloway, a Marine veteran, husband, and father of two went missing January 13, 2016, after leaving his home in Crystal Falls.

“I have pictures of his tattoos, that’s really important. And then I brought his missing persons report and brought different pictures of him” Galloway said. “What he would look like with a beard and without a beard. They also did DNA testing. I had done DNA before, but they got fresh DNA and that’s really, really important.”

Galloway more than pleased with the way the event was set up.

“Everything is right here and you get to meet the real detectives,” she said.

“If we can bring closure to just one case today, that will be a success for us,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

It will bring closure to cases such as the disappearance of Sierra LaMar, who was abducted on March 16, 2012, while walking to her bus stop in Morgan Hill. Her abductor was captured and is now serving life, but Sierra is still missing. Her cousin, Keith LaMar, attended Saturday’s event.

“It’s nice to see law enforcement and people from the community and different organizations all coming together to network, share information, and just be available, ” he said.

There are nearly 20,000 California missing persons in the national database, including roughly 1,200 in Sacramento County.

The sheriff’s department says 26 families attended this first event and they plan to hold similar events in the near future.