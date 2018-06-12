SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 95% of all California Kindergartners were fully vaccinated for the 2017-18 school year.

The California Department of Public Health released the statistics.

Of those who weren’t fully vaccinated, 0.7% had a permanent medical exemption- a 40% increase from the 2016-17 school year. In private schools the number increased from 1.4% to 2.1%.

This was the second school year since the California Legislature passed SB 277 in 2016 barring parents from citing religious or personal belief exemptions to get their children out of getting their vaccines.

In the first school year, 2016-17, 95.6% of Kindergartners were in compliance.

The year before SB 277 went into effect, 2015-16, 92.9% of Kindergartners had all of their vaccinations.

SB 277 was authored by Dr. Richard Pan, who is a State Senator. He also authored AB 2109 in 2012 while serving in the Assembly. That bill required all parents who sought a personal belief exemption to be counseled by a licensed health care provider.

In 2010-11, the school year before AB 2019 was adopted, only 90.7% of Kindergartners were fully vaccinated.