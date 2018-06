SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Actor and TV personality Nick Cannon is bringing his “Wild ‘N Out Live” tour to Sacramento.

Wild ‘N Out is going on tour and it’s your chance to see your favorite teams go head to head on the road this summer. Tickets on sale this Friday, June 15, don’t miss it! #wildnout pic.twitter.com/mui9zIir7B — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) June 12, 2018

It’s the first full-length tour for the popular MTV show, which features celebrities in comedy and improv segments.

The show is happening at the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 30. Tickets for the show go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. Head here for details: NickCannonWildnOutLive.com.