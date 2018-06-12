SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As police continue to search for the bodies of Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore, four men will face a judge on Tuesday, accused of crimes related to their murder.

Rios and Moore have been missing since the fall of 2016. Chandale Shannon, David Froste, and Jonathan Froste are accused of murder among other crimes. Jesus Campos is accused of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder.

“I use different colors to help me get feelings out,” said Alicia Moore, sitting in her home, holding a therapeutic coloring book.

For nearly two years, Alicia Moore has tried to cope without her son.

“All of this is so senseless,” said Moore.

Elijah Moore has been missing since 2016.

“The last year and a half has been a perpetual state of grief,” said Moore.

Enrique Rios has also been missing for roughly the same amount of time. Vigils have been held for the boys as police continued to follow leads and Monday, a break.

“Just because we made some arrests does not mean this case is closed,” cautioned Woodland Police Chief Luis Soler.

Soler announced the arrests of four people including Chandale Shannon, David and Jonathan Froste, and Jesus Campos.

“Relief. Like a ton of bricks had been lifted off my shoulders,” explained Moore.

It’s a complex case. According to a 2017 search warrant, Elijah Moore robbed Shannon of $300 worth of marijuana. The deaths of Rios and Moore were an act of revenge.

“I don’t care what their background had been. They were kids,” said Moore.

According to a jailhouse interview with the Davis Enterprise, Shannon said David Frost killed Enrique Rios after he refused to lead him to Elijah Moore.

Shannon denies being a murderer.

Shannon told the Davis Enterprise that weeks later, Froste finally found Elijah Moore and forced the teen into the trunk of a car. Shannon says that is the last he saw of him.

“Complete rage, almost to the point of snapping,” said Alicia Moore.

Moore spent months digging through the details of her son’s disappearance. She says the people accused in his death knew she was getting close.

“No one ever even knew how these guys were following me,” said Moore, “and I’m not going to have that.”

“This is a capital offense,” continued Moore, “It holds the death penalty. I want that.”

Neither Rios nor Moore’s bodies have been found. The arraignment of all four suspects in the case is scheduled for Tuesday. Campos will appear in juvenile court because the now 18-year-old was only 16 at the time of the crimes.