SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco authorities have renewed debate over removing a prominent 19th century statue depicting a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a lecturing Catholic missionary.

The San Francisco Board of Appeals on Wednesday will decide whether to reconsider its decision to keep the statue named “Early Days” in place near City Hall.

The board earlier overturned the San Francisco Arts Commission’s decision to place the statue in storage after receiving complaints that “Early Days” was racist and demeaned Native Americans. The commission started the removal process in October after demonstrators clashed over the removal last summer of a Confederate statue in Virginia.

Native American activists have advocated for the statue’s removal for decades.

The commission has asked the appeals board to reconsider its decision.

