IRVINE, CA - MAY 14: Recording artist Brendon Urie of music group Panic! at the Disco performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast 2016 at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on May 14, 2016 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rock band Panic! At The Disco is coming to Sacramento next year.

The band announced new tour dates for their “Pray for the Wicked” tour on Wednesday, including a show at the Golden 1 Center on Feb. 20, 2019.

The tour is named after their new album, which will drop on June 22.

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 22 at 12 p.m. Fans who preorder the “Pray for the Wicked” album before June 21 at 7 p.m. will get a presale access code for tour tickets.

Head here for ticket info.

 

