SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Weeks after losing out on an MLS expansion team, the Sacramento Republic added a new investor in hopes of securing a future team.

Sac Republic FC CEO Kevin Nagle tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “Happy to share that world renowned plastic surgeon and best friend Dr. Garth Fisher has joined the SRFC MLS investor group.”

Sacramento made a bid last fall to get one of 2 expansion teams- and was one of 4 finalists. Major League Soccer chose to award teams to Nashville and Cincinnati.

Commissioner Don Garber said in December, when he made the Nashville announcement, Sacramento “has some things to finalize with their ownership group.”

Sacramento was once considered the front-runner to get a Major League team. After acknowledging the club had a funding gap, Nagle outlined a three-part plan to strengthen Sacramento’s bid: Bringing in a new major investor, adding additional limited partners and mobilizing community support.

Dr. Fisher is a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. According to his website, he is the surgeon who originated the TV show Extreme Makeover.