Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – After 30 years of add-ons and violations, crews in Stockton are demolishing a public eyesore known to many as the “Mystery House.”
Back in February, city crews demolished a two-story garage at the Harding Way and Elm Street home.
Then, the city posted a notice for the home because inspectors found it hazardous and had become a nuisance to the public.
The notice gave owners 30 days to fix $150,000 worth of building code violations.
With no fixes made, the city has taken the home over.
The demolition is expected to start late Wednesday morning.