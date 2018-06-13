Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – After 30 years of add-ons and violations, crews in Stockton are demolishing a public eyesore known to many as the “Mystery House.”

Back in February, city crews demolished a two-story garage at the Harding Way and Elm Street home.

Then, the city posted a notice for the home because inspectors found it hazardous and had become a nuisance to the public.

The notice gave owners 30 days to fix $150,000 worth of building code violations.

With no fixes made, the city has taken the home over.

The demolition is expected to start late Wednesday morning.

