STOCKTON (CBS13) – After 30 years of add-ons and violations, crews in Stockton are demolishing a public eyesore known to many as the “Mystery House.”

Back in February, city crews demolished a two-story garage at the Harding Way and Elm Street home.

Then, the city posted a notice for the home because inspectors found it hazardous and had become a nuisance to the public.

The notice gave owners 30 days to fix $150,000 worth of building code violations.

SPD News: Home demolition in the 700 blk of W. Harding Way. https://t.co/10EnNPcFYT pic.twitter.com/UE2lTTEUOQ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 13, 2018

With no fixes made, the city has taken the home over.

The demolition is expected to start late Wednesday morning.