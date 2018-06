SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Mather Airport on Thursday.

#MetroFire is o/s at #MatherAirport #MHR) w/ @SacCountyCA Division of Airports Fire Department due to an emergency landing of an aircraft with fire which is now extinguished. 2 pilots were on board and uninjured. Fire units will remain o/s for an extended duration. pic.twitter.com/zYv5MwcBmw — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 14, 2018

Sacramento Metro Fire says they had to put out a fire on the plane.

Two pilots were on board during the emergency landing. Both made it out safely and are unhurt, Metro Fire says.

Fire crews will be at the scene for the time being.