SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (AP) – Hundreds of pooping geese didn’t get billionaire Tom Golisano a property tax break.

The founder of payroll company Paychex challenged the assessment on his western New York lakefront home last month, saying hundreds of Canada geese have decreased the property value. The South Bristol assessment review board says Wednesday it has rejected his argument.

Golisano has withheld $145,000 in taxes on his home on Canandaigua Lake in South Bristol. He has said he’ll only pay it at the point of foreclosure.

The businessman and philanthropist launched a website, Tax My Property Fairly, to help other people fight for fair assessments.

His spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

