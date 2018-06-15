SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A heartbreaking and unsolved triple homicide that left a Sacramento family and a 9-year-old girl dead is getting new attention tonight.

The California Attorney General and Sacramento Police are teaming up to offer a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The violent attack left Michael and Marcy Jacobs and their daughter Jennifer dead, shot and stabbed. Investigators described the crime scene inside the Land Park neighborhood home as one that looked like a bloody struggle.

Jennifer’s body found in a back bedroom. She was clutching a doll.

Janet Kurnick is a neighbor who lived across the street from the Jacobs.

She remembers 9-year-old Jennifer as a fun little girl.

“Little Jennifer, sweet little kid used to come across the street and play with my dog,” Kurnick said. “And she never got her chance to live her life.”

“We believe the killers are still out there,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

The California Department of Justice is now offering a $50,000 reward for information in the cold case. Marcy Jacobs was an employee for the agency.

“Like all of us she worked very hard to build a life for herself and her family,” Becerra said.

Becerra cited the recent cold case arrest of the suspected East Area Rapist as a revelation that new methods of solving cases could help lead them to the Jacobs killer.

“Yes, there was DNA found at the scene and we are looking at that and looking at exploring new options,” Sacramento Police Det. Pat Higgins said.

Michael Jacobs’ sister calls the DNA evidence of a possible killer a welcome surprise.

“That they have DNA makes me more hopeful that they’ll be able to find the person or people who did this,” Marie Murata said.

That science and a push for new clues from the public is now giving this case new life.

Neighbor Kurnick said she recalls an unusual visitor on the block days before the murders.

“A guy in a black truck with a silver tool chest on the back,” Kurnick said.

Kurnick says she has shared with investigators —she watched the driver burning rubber down the street, and Michael Jacobs getting inside to go for a ride.

Police are looking at that lead, and they are now hoping for many more.

Investigators say whoever killed the family also stole valuables from a safe inside the house.

They say over the years they have identified persons of interest in the case, but no suspects.