SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Black male students are suspended at the highest rate in the state in the Sacramento City Unified School District according to a new report.

One in five black male students have been suspended in the district, more than any other district in the state.

Shareen Dunn is a proud parent of four students in the district. She values her children’s education.

“Oh yeah my sons are going to college, it’s not an option,” Dunn said.

Two of her children have received suspensions from the school district, part of a pattern she describes as biased enforcement against the black male student population.

“And its almost like they can be ostracized very quickly, depending on the person who’s in charge,” Dunn said

A new report backs up Dunn’s claims showing the district disproportionately suspends black male students more than other groups of classmates.

“They’re staggering,” Dunn said.

The district suspended 887 black male students in the most recent school year statistics are available, topping district in Los Angeles, Elk Grove, Fresno and Oakland.

In Sacramento, the numbers equal a full 20 percent of the total male black student population.

“What needs to happen in Sacramento City Unified School District is we need to have the ability to identify what a student needs,” said district spokesman Alex Barrios.

But what about the district leading the state in those suspensions?

“I mean really we want to go back to what we’re trying to do,” he said, eventually calling the numbers unacceptable.

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams says she may seek legal action of the district doesn’t make policy changes.

“Either you make a change now, or we can go to court and you can make the change later,” she said.

It’s an alarming report showing the district leading the state in a category of concern.

“We can’t keep letting them do our kids like this, our kids, they matter,” Dunn said

Next up the NAACP wants to hold town hall meetings to show the results to the public. They say they hope to partner with the school district for some of those meetings.