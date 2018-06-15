SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two women — one a middle school student-teacher — have been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with 15 and 16-year-old boys, authorities said.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office sexual assault detectives arrested 23-year-old Talia Sisco and 23-year-old Tina Pourani on Thursday after their investigators uncovered evidence of a series of alleged sexual relationships with several boys attending a local high school.

Investigators said they have interviewed multiple parties and also collected extensive evidence of a graphic sexual nature.

Sisco was arrested at her Saratoga home and charged with multiple counts of oral copulation of a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit a sex offense.

At the time the investigation began, Sisco was a student-teacher at Bernal Middle School. Upon notification of the investigation into her alleged conduct, the Oak Grove School District ended her access to the school.

Detectives said they do not believe there were any victims from Bernal Middle School.

Pourani was arrested at her San Jose home. She was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation of a minor.

“The protection of our children is always a top priority for our agency,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith in a prepared statement. “I am grateful these predators were brought to justice. If there are other victims still out there, please come forward.”

The investigation was still ongoing. Investigators believe there may be other victims in Santa Clara County and were asking people to come forward with information.

Investigators are asking any persons with information regarding the above suspects to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.