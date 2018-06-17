  • CBS13On Air

(Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)Photo credit: Getty Images/ Joe Klamar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have shot and killed a man who stabbed a woman and took another hostage at a Van Nuys church rescue mission for the homeless.

KABC-TV says people had gathered for a meal on Saturday afternoon when the 30-year-old man stabbed a woman. A witness told the station that when police arrived, the man grabbed a second woman and held a nearly foot-long serrated blade to her neck.

Police opened fire, killing the man and critically injuring the woman.

Their names haven’t been released.

The other woman had non-life threatening injuries.

Their identities were not immediately released.

