COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KCNC) — A day at the park turned scary — and kind of gross — when strong winds kicked up.

A man captured video of people running for cover, ducking down low to the ground and hanging onto their children as the wind battered them and garbage swirled in the air around them.

Then suddenly, the wind pushes two portable toilets out of their covered shelter, slams them into some parked cars, and sends them flying up into the air.

You can see liquid spraying out of one of the Porta Potties as it flew over the people at the park.

The second Porta Potty appears to be ripping apart as the wind carried it away.

The wind also shredded a large canopy tent.

It is unknown if anyone got seriously hurt.

Garbiel Flores posted the video to his Facebook page on Monday and by Friday it had already been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

It appears to have been shot at Pioneer Park in Commerce City.

Meteorologist Chris Spears said on hot, clear summer days, crazy localized winds can develop due to the transfer of heat from the ground to the air.

