SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One man has been arrested after police responded to a fight outside a popular midtown bar.

Sacramento police say the altercation happened just after 1:30 a.m. near 20th and K Street.

Eyewitnesses pointed police in the direction of a group they say was part of the fight and said one of them may be armed with a gun.

Officers searched the group and found one man with a loaded gun. He was placed under arrest.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point, is facing firearm charges.

