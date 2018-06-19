Enjoying the @kcroyals game with my son and his best friend @ryanwolf2005 Love this family @lpwolfie .Second photo Lucas with some of his teammates and with The best Coach @gar2323 🙌🏻 Tomorrow ▶️Omaha

A post shared by Manny Ramirez (@mannyramirez2499) on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT